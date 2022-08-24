A new rehab centre for children in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HAMSA Rehabilitation Centre, a unit of Kauvery Hospital, announces the launch of the first-of-its-kind intervention centre for children with developmental, cognitive, behavioural and physical issues. The centre, located at Thoraipakkam, will provide intervention and therapy programme for children with spine and brain injury and various neurological conditions, like autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), developmental delay and learning difficulties, speech disorders, Down Syndrome, and cerebral palsy.

Children with multiple disabilities have very special and unique therapy requirements. There are many stakeholders in the care of children with multiple disabilities — parents and family, schools and teachers, paediatric and rehab doctors, and various therapists, like physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists, psychologist, counsellors, special educators, nutritionist and paediatric nurses. A specialised team of therapists is needed to address the complex needs of children.

The expectation of parents is high. With technological advancements, the therapy will be made interesting, useful and promote their involvement in sessions. The centre has a lot of advanced equipment and gadgets that are activity-based and gamified with Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and motion sensor capture. With these modalities children engage better and make it easier for parents and caregivers.

“Early identification and intervention are the keys for progress in addressing such conditions in children. Off late, the identification of disabilities in children is delayed, owing to both parents working and the little time they have to spend with their children. The centre shall address such issues and help arranging appropriate therapies at much earlier stages,” says, Dr. Balamurali G, managing director, HAMSA Rehab.

The centre will also have leisure spots, Wi-Fi enabled work pods and a cafe for parents to engage themselves while their child undergoes therapy in a safe environment. It is also a place to unwind themselves. “The parents also need to be educated on the program as they are the ones who would spend more time with their child. The confidence thus gained would enable them to closely monitor the child’s progress” says Dr Maria Fatima Josephine, lead consultant and special educator, HAMSA Rehab.

