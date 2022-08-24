Information available to all in age of universal memory: PTR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-day international conference on ‘Memory in a Digital Age’ got underway at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Centre for Memory Studies on Tuesday. It was launched by Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and it was held in a hybrid mode, in which 160 speakers from the UK, USA, Israel, Poland, Australia and India are participating.

The Minister said, “We are in the age of universal memory and so much common information is available to anybody, anytime. It has enhanced intellectual capabilities of the common people. Now, we live in the age of infinite external memory. There are issues in the engines of storage and retrieval. Conferences like these are important since universalisation of memory has still not translated to universal access.”

The event saw the release of ‘MemoryBytes,’ the first AR-based mobile app capturing the history of the transnational Anglo-Indian community across 500 years. The conference features plenary talks by Dr Rebekah Vince (Queen Mary, University London), Dr Vishnu Sreekumar (Memory and Neurodynamics Lab, IIIT Hyderabad), and Dr Anupama Mallik (CEO, Vizara Technologies).

