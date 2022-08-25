Home Cities Chennai

Arunachal kickboxer succumbs to injuries at Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh, who suffered a severe blow to his head during a bout at the Senior National Kickboxing Championship in Nehru Indoor Stadium on August 21, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday.

The deceased was been identified as Yora Tade. Tade suffered a hard blow on his head while trying to evade a punch from his opponent Kesav Mudel (21) of Maharashtra and collapsed. He was given first aid and rushed to a private hospital.

Later, he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where a team of doctors performed surgery on him. He was admitted to the ICU and was monitored by a team of doctors. Suresh Babu, chairman of the Kickboxing Association in Kolathur, has filed a police complaint at the Periamet police station.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu State Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan and other officials paid homage to Tade at the RGGGH. Later, the body was handed over to Tade’s family members on Wednesday. World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship - 2022 were held between August 18-22.

