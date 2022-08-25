Home Cities Chennai

Chennai likely to get light to moderate rain

Chennai is likely to get light to moderate rain in the next 48 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Rainfall

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Many places in TN, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning on Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Kallakurichi, Cuddaore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, 

Madurai and Puducherry and Karaikal, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur reported widespread rains on the second day on Tuesday. 

