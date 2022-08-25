Chennai likely to get light to moderate rain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Chennai is likely to get light to moderate rain in the next 48 hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin issued on Wednesday. Many places in TN, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning on Thursday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Kallakurichi, Cuddaore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Madurai and Puducherry and Karaikal, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, the delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur reported widespread rains on the second day on Tuesday.