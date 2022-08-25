Drop plan to raze, rebuild Duraisamy market: Vendors

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation is planning to demolish the Duraisamy Market on Shanmugam Road and rebuild it with parking facilities. “There are no parking facilities available in the locality leading to an increase in street parking. Some of the traders at the market are also stressed and because of that we are redesigning it,” said an official.

However, the shop owners inside the market are worried their livelihood will be affected and only want the damaged shops repaired. There are meat shops, vegetable shops, and shops provided for Burma refugees among others. “Several footpath vendors also use the market and the number of shops the corporation is planning to build will not be enough.

We have asked them to repair only shops that are damaged, but are opposed to the reconstruction of the entire market,” said a vendor. While the vendors claimed that there are more than 1,000 shops, including those on the footpath, the corporation is planning to build only around 350 shops on the 4.5-acres land.

Vendors said only now they are recovering from the pandemic- induced losses and the project would set them back further. “It is not clear how long the construction will take. We don’t know how to run our businesses till then.

We paid rent properly even during the lockdown. Considering all of these factors, the corporation must reconsider the plan,” said another vendor. Meanwhile, the corporation officials said talks will be held with the vendors before they proceed with the plan.

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation is planning to demolish the Duraisamy Market on Shanmugam Road and rebuild it with parking facilities. “There are no parking facilities available in the locality leading to an increase in street parking. Some of the traders at the market are also stressed and because of that we are redesigning it,” said an official. However, the shop owners inside the market are worried their livelihood will be affected and only want the damaged shops repaired. There are meat shops, vegetable shops, and shops provided for Burma refugees among others. “Several footpath vendors also use the market and the number of shops the corporation is planning to build will not be enough. We have asked them to repair only shops that are damaged, but are opposed to the reconstruction of the entire market,” said a vendor. While the vendors claimed that there are more than 1,000 shops, including those on the footpath, the corporation is planning to build only around 350 shops on the 4.5-acres land. Vendors said only now they are recovering from the pandemic- induced losses and the project would set them back further. “It is not clear how long the construction will take. We don’t know how to run our businesses till then. We paid rent properly even during the lockdown. Considering all of these factors, the corporation must reconsider the plan,” said another vendor. Meanwhile, the corporation officials said talks will be held with the vendors before they proceed with the plan.