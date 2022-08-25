Royal Enfield doubles exports, all eyes on newly-launched Hunter 350

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield on Wednesday launched the new Hunter 350 in Tamil Nadu, a stylish light and compact motorcycle focusing on the crowded urban landscape. Speaking to TNIE, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, said the shorter wheelbase, compact geometry and lighter weight make it manoeuvrable within the urban areas, adding this model will bring in a whole new set of consumers.

While the automobile industry is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Royal Enfield is witnessing month-on-month improvement, he said. “We are selling around 55,000 units in a month compared to 2019 levels of 70,000 units a month.

However, the export figures of the company almost doubled since 2019. The company moved forward with global expansion and currently has 800 outlets in over 60 countries,” he said. CEO B Govindarajan said, “There are passionate motorcyclists who love our brand, but did not find the right kind of attitude within our portfolio. The Hunter 350 is for them.”

