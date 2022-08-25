Home Cities Chennai

Royal Enfield doubles exports, all eyes on newly-launched Hunter 350

Royal Enfield on Wednesday launched the new Hunter 350 in Tamil Nadu, a stylish light and compact motorcycle focusing on the crowded urban landscape.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield on Wednesday launched the new Hunter 350 in Tamil Nadu, a stylish light and compact motorcycle focusing on the crowded urban landscape. Speaking to TNIE, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer, said the shorter wheelbase, compact geometry and lighter weight make it manoeuvrable within the urban areas, adding this model will bring in a whole new set of consumers.

While the automobile industry is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Royal Enfield is witnessing month-on-month improvement, he said. “We are selling around 55,000 units in a month compared to 2019 levels of 70,000 units a month.

However, the export figures of the company almost doubled since 2019. The company moved forward with global expansion and currently has 800 outlets in over 60 countries,” he said. CEO B Govindarajan said, “There are passionate motorcyclists who love our brand, but did not find the right kind of attitude within our portfolio. The Hunter 350 is for them.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp