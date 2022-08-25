Stabbed woman cop jumps off train in Chennai to avoid possible sexual assault

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stabbed by an unidentified man on chest and neck, a 25-year-old woman constable jumped off a moving EMU train and landed on the platform at Chennai Beach Station around 8.45pm on Tuesday to save herself from being sexually assaulted.

Asiva was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and is stable. The 2019-batch constable attached to the Egmore Division of the Railway Protection Force, who was on escort duty in the women’s compartment of the Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu EMU train, was attacked when she asked the man to get down from the compartment meant for women, sources said.

On Tuesday night, Asiva and another constable were on duty in two ladies compartments, said a senior RPF officer. “Both the compartments were empty. Around 8.45pm, an unidentified man boarded Asiva’s compartment. Since it was a ladies coach, the constable asked him to get down,” a senior officer said.

According to sources, the train had already started moving from Beach Station when the man, suspected to have been drunk, stabbed Asiva with a knife on her neck and chest. The constable, who was scared that the man may sexually assault her, jumped off the moving train and landed on the platform.

The other woman constable who noticed Asiva lying on the platform jumped off the coach to help her. “Police personnel at the station were focused on saving Asiva and did not know about the assailant. After she gained consciousness, she narrated the incident. Two teams have been formed to nab the suspect,” the officer said. A case has been registered under 307 IPC (attempt to murder) and other sections.

