Where possibilities are limitless

Poonam Natarajan details her journey from Vidya Sagar to the more recent Museum of Possibilities, both enabling the promise of celebrating life for PwD

Published: 25th August 2022

Poonam Natarajan in conversation with Sriram V

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The café at the Museum of Possibilities reverberated with applause and cheers when Poonam Natarajan rose to the stage. To most of those who assembled there, she is ‘Poonam Akka,’ welcoming everyone with her generous smile and kind heart. To the whole of Chennai, she is the changemaker who demystified the problems of people with disabilities. At the event, Exploring Possibilities, on Tuesday, historian and Madras Musings editor, Sriram V in conversation with Poonam, took us through her journey of the road less taken.  

Initial years of learning

A post-graduate from Jawaharlal Nehru Univeristy, Poonam’s life took a turn when her son Ishwar was born in 1979 with multiple disabilities. Until then she was unaware of special needs. When she sought help, she and her husband Natarajan were left with no comfort or proper knowledge from doctors. Poonam recalled, “I was a research student at JNU during that time and was lacking information about my son’s disabilities. Unlike today’s era of too much information, we had to hunt around for information in those days. Doctors didn’t know how to tell me that it (my child’s condition) doesn’t have a medical cure. They usually said things like, ‘He will be fine’ or ‘Forget about him and have another child.’ I wanted to find out what exactly I was supposed to do for my child and how to do it.”

Starting from square one

Poonam’s father General (Retd) Krishan Mehta was posted in several parts of India. In the early 80s, he moved to Mumbai. It was on a visit to the city to meet her father that she got acquainted with the Spastic Society of India, following which she took her son there. This is where she saw a different world — one which was celebrating life, away from all stigma — and she decided to quit her PhD, and join the training course there for one year.

She opened a branch of the institution in Chennai, when she and her husband shifted to then Madras, under the name Spastic Society of India, Madras on March 15, 1985, which later became Vidya Sagar, an independent organistaion. She shared, “I always wanted to do social work but never thought of working with the parents of children with disabilities. When I visited all centres in Chennai which worked with people with disabilities, I found that none of them would admit their parents. I thought it was necessary for parents to understand their child’s condition, what they can do and what they can expect. So, we started in a garage in T Nagar close to MGR Memorial House with 15 students and three members.”

From arranging poster designing workshops to doing film premieres, Poonam managed to raise funds for accommodating more students. Now, Vidya Sagar is a 37-year-old institution that uses a cross-disability approach in its training to make the adult with a disability self-sufficient and confident.

In 2005, she was appointed as the chairperson of the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation, and Multiple Disabilities, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. In 2019, she devised the Museum of Possibilities and with her effort and support from the Government and other officials, which is now a reality.

Talking  about the museum Poonam said, “The National Trust had a demonstration centre. I believe that had inspired the Government of Tamil Nadu. Even though we started in 2021, the museum only opened on June 6, 2022, but everything was worth it. The Government has done a wonderful job in helping us find a good location and create a unique museum. For people with disabilities, it will be a useful database to know about the support equipment, their rates, and availability. It is also a place for researchers and innovators to find solutions to make people with disabilities live better.”

Be it the activities of Vidya Sagar or the works at the Museum of Possibilities, Poonam continues her work in the field of disabilities. She believes that Chennai city, like most parts of India, is yet to develop to be accessible to the community of people with disabilities She aspires to see more changemakers in the field to decide and deliver.

