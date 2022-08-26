Home Cities Chennai

20 years after flight, Thanjavur fugitive grounded at Chennai airport

A 43-year-old man who was on the run for the past 20 years was nabbed at the Chennai Airport on Wednesday. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man who was on the run for the past 20 years was nabbed at the Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The man was identified as Ravikumar from Thanjavur. He had several theft charges against him in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts.

He was nabbed when he came from Dubai. Police said Ravikumar dropped out of school when he was 17 and started working as a driver while stealing gold and cash from different households. “After his last theft attempt 20 years ago, Ravikumar fled and worked as a driver in different countries. For the past 10 years, Ravikumar was working in Dubai,” said a senior police officer. The Thanjavur SP had issued a lookout notice to all the airports across the country. 

Ravikumar, who left India when he was 23 years old returned on Wednesday morning on an Air India flight. Ravikumar thought that police might have forgotten his case since it has been 20 years, but at the airport, while the immigration officials scanned his documents they found Ravikumar was on the wanted list for more than 20 years and had several theft cases pending against him. 

Soon, he was detained and Thanjavur SP was informed. A special team of police arrived in Chennai on Wednesday night, arrested Ravikumar and took him to Thanjavur. Further investigation is on.

