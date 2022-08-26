Conference on paddy cultivation on August 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isha Agro Movement will host a conference-cum-exhibition on paddy cultivation at SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre grounds in Tiruchy on Sunday, its team announced on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons alongside movement field coordinator Muthukumar and P Praveenkumar, a farmer from Arakkonam, Cauvery Calling movement State coordinator M Tamilmaran said agricultural expert Pamayan will speak on the importance of traditional rice varieties and the need for natural farming while ‘Poochi’ Selvam will talk on managing paddy infestation.

Those interested can call 08300093777 or 09442590077 to register for the event.

