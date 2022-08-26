Home Cities Chennai

Conference on paddy cultivation on August 28

Addressing mediapersons alongside movement field coordinator Muthukumar and P Praveenkumar, a farmer from Arakkonam,

Published: 26th August 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Isha Agro Movement will host a conference-cum-exhibition on paddy cultivation at SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre grounds in Tiruchy on Sunday, its team announced on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons alongside movement field coordinator Muthukumar and P Praveenkumar, a farmer from Arakkonam, Cauvery Calling movement State coordinator M Tamilmaran said agricultural expert Pamayan will speak on the importance of traditional rice varieties and the need for natural farming while ‘Poochi’ Selvam will talk on managing paddy infestation. 

Those interested can call 08300093777 or 09442590077 to register for the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp