Corp to roll out breakfast scheme for 5.8k kids in North Chennai soon

The city corporation will roll out the breakfast scheme for elementary school students in North Chennai in the first phase.

Published: 26th August 2022 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation will roll out the breakfast scheme for elementary school students in North Chennai in the first phase. For this purpose, seven places to set up centralised kitchens have been identified. The kitchens will supply food to 5,800 students in more than 30 schools.

Recently, corporation officials and the elected representatives inspected the building chosen to set up the centralised kitchens. These buildings are large enough to have a cooking area, store rooms, washing area and other facilities. The work to create kitchens will be started soon.

While there was a request to use Amma Canteens to supply the breakfast, it is not being considered in the first phase. One kitchen will cater to five to six schools and will be in a central spot to avoid hassles, said sources.

The kitchen will be run with help of corporation staff, NGOs and self-help groups. “Once the kitchen is set up, it will be inspected by the Chief Minister’s Office and it will start functioning,” said Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor.

The city corporation has a total of 281 schools, including 118 primary schools. It is also looking to take over more than 130 schools run by the school education department in the added areas. Among the 1.3 lakh students, 37,403 of them are in elementary classes in corporation-run schools.

TAGS
Chennai North Chennai breakfast scheme Chennai Corporation
