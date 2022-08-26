Missing rowdy murdered, body dumped in well

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 10 months after a history-sheeter went missing, the police found out that he was murdered and his body was dumped in a well in Kundrathur. The deceased Prakash (25) from Erumaiyur had murder and attempt to murder cases pending against him. He went missing last November after he left home to attend a birthday bash. “His family thought he had committed a crime and was in hiding. But, since they did not get any calls from him, the family lodged a missing person’s complaint at Maraimalai Nagar police station,” said a senior police officer.

After an investigation, police found out that a rival gang had murdered him in Kundrathur. Police said K Karuppu (28) of Thirumudivakkam along with three other friends kidnapped him from the birthday party. “While crossing Manivakkam they murdered him and disposed of the body in the well. There was enmity between Prakash and Karuppu over collecting mamool from a tea shop,” said the police officer.

Following this, Maraimalai Nagar police informed Kundrathur police, who checked the well. Since the murder happened 10 months ago and the well had water, it was difficult to trace the skeletal remains. Police have decided to pump out the water and recover the body. Two people have been detained in connection with the case.

