Sudden downpour drenches Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most parts of the city and suburban areas received moderate to severe rainfall on Thursday afternoon. Mambalam, Saidapet, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, Guindy, Maduravoyal and Vanagaram received heavy rainfall at 1 pm, which lasted nearly 45 minutes. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace on most roads.

While Nungambakkam received 0.9 mm of rain, Meenambakkam received 13.1 mm as of 7.30 pm on Thursday. The city has been seeing intermittent rainfall over the past few days. Several interior roads reported waterlogging and the residents struggled to navigate the damaged roads.

Rains lashed the capital on Thursday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite from the muggy weather conditions | Karthik saran, Martin Louis

The regional meteorological centre said thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in some areas on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperature will hover around 35-36 degrees Centigrade and 26 degrees Centigrade respectively.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Tenkasi, Tirupattur and Vellore districts.

