Teen girl leaves home to end life, driver sexually assaults her

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Upset over being moved to another school, a Class 9 girl left her home saying she would kill herself, and was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by an autorickshaw driver in Avadi on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested on Thursday night.

The 14-year-old victim, her parents, and younger sister had moved from Vellore to Chennai’s suburbs a few months ago, said the police. Her parents are contract labourers. The girl was in a government-aided school in Vellore, and was recently admitted to a government school after the family relocated.

“She didn’t like the new school and got into fights there. On Wednesday, her parents were summoned to the school. The girl was upset over this and picked an argument with her mother, threatening to kill herself,” said a senior police officer.

“Around 7 pm on Wednesday, when her parents were at work, the girl informed her sister and left the house. The accused, R Ramakrishnan (38), abducted her, took her to a secluded spot, and attempted to rape her,” the officer added.

However, the girl escaped, ran to the street, and informed a passerby, the police said, adding that she was taken to the nearest police station, and the Avadi All Women Police were informed. Based on the victim’s statement and CCTV footage, the suspect was caught and booked under the IPC and POCSO Act. Ramakrishnan, who hails from Ambattur, was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Man who stabbed woman RPF constable in local train arrested

Chennai: The Egmore railway police on Friday arrested a 38-year-old man for stabbing an RPF constable after she asked him to get off the ladies coach in a Chennai suburban train at Chennai Beach station on Tuesday night. The accused, Dhanasekar, from Tindivanam, and his wife are vendors on local trains. “He was upset with the police as railway laws don’t permit hawkers to sell goods on local trains and he was constantly told to get off trains. On Tuesday, he was drunk and got angry when told to leave the ladies’ coach,” said a senior police officer with the railway police. Dhanasekar was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police said lack of CCTV cameras in ladies’ compartments, as mandated by the Union government, stalled the investigation.

