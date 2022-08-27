Home Cities Chennai

When audacity takes over art

What is art and what is not? Hard to tell these days...everything seems to be paraded as art nowadays.

Published: 27th August 2022

What is art and what is not? Hard to tell these days. A trash can, a lock of unwashed hair, a broken chappal which ideally should have landed in that aforesaid trash can…everything seems to be paraded as art nowadays. To add insult to injury, there are takers willing to pay astronomical sums to possess this art. Your jaws drop when you think of all that you could have accomplished with that money — that diamond necklace that teasingly beckons you from every commercial, the swanky car that would have made the perfect announcement of your climb up the corporate ladder…. How on earth would one choose to spend it all on everyday mundane objects, just because someone somewhere called it art? Preposterous, to say the least! Perhaps that sci-fi movie you watched where extraterrestrials invaded our planet and insanity prevailed is actually turning into a reality!

In 1998, British artist, Tracey Emin spent days on end, lying in bed grappling with depression. When she was able to snap out of it, she turned her experience or rather, her bed, into art. Titled ‘My Bed’, this installation of her unmade bed with all her personal belongings strewn around just as it was, was shortlisted for the prestigious Turner Prize. Most of us have had our dishevelled bed phases in life. Was that then an award-winning  chapter?

Or take the case of the now famous Banana art by Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan. A ripe banana was affixed to a wall, using duct tape, and well, it sold at an Art Fair for Rs 95 lakhs! Aptly named Comedian, did it make comedians of us all? But wait, the sauce thickens — the banana was taken off the wall and eaten by a performance artist! Zoe Leonard’s Strange Fruit is a similar installation of fruit peels. Then there is the giant toothpaste tube by Oldenburg, the urinal by Marcel Duchamp, dead animals preserved in formaldehyde by Damien Hirst and thousands of other such incredulous art. Is this the bane of the times we live in, you wonder.

The answer is an emphatic No. As with everything in this world, art too has constantly evolved over the ages. In the past, artists chased notions of perfection and beauty. Skill ruled the roost. Religious and royal patronage of art ensured that aesthetics was crowned king. We have come a long way from that now.
Art is no longer about making a painting that can strut around as a photograph. The camera will do the job. Today it is about ideas and self-expression. While Tracey Emin’s My Bed is one of the most compelling portrayals of vulnerability, Cattelan’s Comedian banana forces us to question how the meaning and importance of objects changes according to the context. Hirst’s dead animals, on the other hand, makes you confront larger questions of life and death.

Acceptance of the unfamiliar has never been comfortable. It is easier to dismiss the audacity of it all. If only we could open our minds to look beyond what was and to allow new ways of seeing. .. For was not Galileo imprisoned by closed minds, long years ago?

Jitha Karthikeyan

jithakarthikeyan2@gmail.com

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)

