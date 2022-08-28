Over 450 students take part in cancer awareness event

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A cancer awareness programme, All aBout Cancer’ (ABC), was organised by CANSTOP (Cancer Support Therapy to Overcome Pain), a community outreach organisation of the Sundaram Medical Foundation Dr Rangarajan Memorial Hospital, at the Anna Adarsh College on Saturday.

More than 450 children from 30 different schools across Chennai participated in the event. Students set up stalls and displayed information on cancer-related topics, which allowed them to not only learn more about the disease and how to combat it, but also develop skills in research and presentation. As part of the programme, painting competitions, skits, quiz, and oratory competitions were also held.

N Nandakumar, district Governor, Jayshree Sridhar, president, Rotary Club of Madras, Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, founder, CANSTOP, J Sridhar director, Sundaram Medical Foundation were present at the event. CANSTOP is involved in helping cancer patients and their families, for over 25 years. It provides counselling, awareness programmes, free screening camps, an medicine for deserving patients. They also provide counselling services in various government hospitals.

