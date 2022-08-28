STEM jobs may pay you twice more than other professions: Vijay Saraswat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year had been earmarked to be driven by artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies that would pioneer some of the most advanced applications focused on accelerating the global economy and industry sector, said NITI Aayog member and JNU Chancellor Vijay Kumar Saraswat at the convocation ceremony of Vellore Institute of Technology in Kelambakkam on Saturday.

Delivering his keynote address, Saraswat said, “Careers involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics have a promising future. In general, jobs related to STEM pay twice more than other professions, and these jobs’ potential is further expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.” He also stressed the need for bringing in community spaces with an aim to promote STEM education.

As many as 1,958 UG and PG students received their graduation certificates at the event. Further, 47 PhD scholars, 135 rank holders and 30 gold medalists also took part in the event. “I request the government to allot more funding for the higher education sector. Stressing on education is the only way to co-benefit the society and the country,” said G Viswanathan, VIT founder and chancellor. Concurring, guest of honour and CEO of Switch India, Mahesh Babu advised the students to aspire to create entities that would provide jobs for many.

