Do not use rapid card to confirm dengue: Tamil Nadu Health Department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to intermittent rain and dengue cases being reported in many districts, the Directorate of Public Health has asked doctors to follow guidelines framed by the State Health Department in treating such cases.

The minutes of the State level co-ordination meeting for dengue control and other communicable diseases including monsoon preparedness states that the result of the rapid card test should not be used to confirm dengue.

Private clinics should communicable details of diseases diagnosed and treated to the concerned DDHS on a daily and weekly basis for follow-up and control measures as per Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam instructed the drug control department to take action against quacks and also prevent the sale of drugs over the counter.

He also instructed DDHS to carry out control and prevention of disease at the district level as there is an incidence of dengue in many districts. He also instructed the officials to prevent water stagnation.

CHENNAI: Owing to intermittent rain and dengue cases being reported in many districts, the Directorate of Public Health has asked doctors to follow guidelines framed by the State Health Department in treating such cases. The minutes of the State level co-ordination meeting for dengue control and other communicable diseases including monsoon preparedness states that the result of the rapid card test should not be used to confirm dengue. Private clinics should communicable details of diseases diagnosed and treated to the concerned DDHS on a daily and weekly basis for follow-up and control measures as per Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam instructed the drug control department to take action against quacks and also prevent the sale of drugs over the counter. He also instructed DDHS to carry out control and prevention of disease at the district level as there is an incidence of dengue in many districts. He also instructed the officials to prevent water stagnation.