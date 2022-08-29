Heavy rainfall alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

Strong wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast, till Tuesday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into this sea. During the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Sunday, Denkanikottai (Krishnagiri) received the highest rainfall (8 cm). This is followed by Vepur in Cuddalore at 7 cm, followed by Shoolagiri (Krishnagiri), Thiruvalangadu (Tiruvallur), Paiyur (Krishnagiri), Valparai (Coimbatore) and Karungulam (Thanjavur) at 6 cm.

Over the period, from June 1 to August 24, districts that received excess rain include Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Virudhunagar.



