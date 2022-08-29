Home Cities Chennai

Heavy rainfall alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rain

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. 

Strong wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast and Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast, till Tuesday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into this sea. During the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Sunday, Denkanikottai (Krishnagiri) received the highest rainfall (8 cm). This is followed by Vepur in Cuddalore at 7 cm, followed by Shoolagiri (Krishnagiri), Thiruvalangadu (Tiruvallur), Paiyur (Krishnagiri), Valparai (Coimbatore) and Karungulam (Thanjavur) at 6 cm.

Over the period, from June 1 to August 24, districts that received excess rain include Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Virudhunagar.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rainfall alert Tamil Nadu Puducherry Karaikal
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp