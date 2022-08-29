Home Cities Chennai

Two arrested for murdering friend after argument in Chennai

On Sunday morning, based on a tip-off, the police arrested Mahesh and Vairamuthu from a park near Tondiarpet. Punniyakodi and Mahesh have one murder case filed against them.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:03 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  New Washermenpet police arrested two people on Sunday for allegedly killing a friend on Saturday. The accused are Mahesh alias Kullan (36) and Vairamuthu (24). The police said all three, including the deceased Punniyakodi alias Appunu (23), were load men. After work, they used to spend time near a flyover daily, said the police.

On Saturday, when they were at their usual hangout spot, Mahesh accused Punniyakodi of stealing his mobile. After an argument, Mahesh and Vairamuthu allegedly attacked Punniyakodi with a rock and fled.
On information, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. 

On Sunday morning, based on a tip-off, the police arrested Mahesh and Vairamuthu from a park near Tondiarpet. Punniyakodi and Mahesh have one murder case filed against them; Vairamuthu has a chain snatching case.

