A dynasty’s destiny in a deck of cards

CHENNAI: We have all played Raja-Rani-Chor-Police in at least one of these scenarios: a free period in school, a get-together at home, or a picnic in the park. If you were the police and you caught the thief (chor) you got a point; if not, the thief escaped, as demanded by the game. As the group became bigger, new characters were introduced — like ministers and soldiers. Now, turn back in time and set the same game in the Chola era with the characters from Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan. Named after the Tamil historical novel and based on it, the Ponniyin Selvan game seeks inspiration from many popular card/chit games.

Book to board games

Podcaster Deepika Arun fell in love with the magnum opus in her late 20s when she was re-reading the novel to analyse the structure of the story. “One story handling more than 50 different characters without letting readers lose interest was something that amazed me. So, when I re-read it for the podcast, I didn’t want it to be yet another version of the many that were already available to stream. Then came my audiobook. Later, I thought why not make a game out of a cult classic, and a game based on a Tamil novel has never been done before too,” shares Deepika.

Two years of hard work has now culminated in a pack of cards that is all set to roll out in the first week of September. A self-confessed board game enthusiast, Deepika saw these characters come alive for a card game. “The game has nine characters, which are some of the most important ones in the book and their roles seemed perfect to play. In the game too, we have incorporated certain character traits. For example, if you get a Vanthiyathevan card — he is a messenger in the book — you’ll be someone who observes other players and guesses which characters the other players are,” she says.

Similarly, the Nandini card has the power to steal coins — as in the book she is known to steal treasure from the Cholas and give it to Ravidasan; the Kundavai card helps you block the stolen coins, and Ravidasan (an assassin in the book) can assassinate anyone in the game and end their journey. “If you have read the book, it is an added advantage. But even those who haven’t read the book can play the game just based on the instructions given and follow what each character does,” she says.

Rules of the game

The aim is to oust all the other players to become the kingmaker and choose who gets to rule the Chola kingdom. Ponniyin Selvan is a three-six-player, role-playing game. Each player gets two character cards and two coins from the treasury. The nine characters in the game are Vanthiyathevan, Arulmozhivarman, Nandini, Kundavai, Poonkuzhali, Aazhwarkadiyan, Kandamaran, Ravidasan and Periya Pazhuvetarayar.

You act according to the character just as they would in the book you have picked. The quick reference card explains each character’s description and powers. “The beauty of the game is you can choose to bluff based on the reference card. You can pretend to be some other character and try to oust someone. If someone calls you out and if you can convince your bluff or if you are indeed that character they lose. If they find you guilty, you lose the card.

This is a 20-30-minute, fast-moving game,” she explains. The game also contains ‘common actions’ and ‘character actions’ which the players can follow as per the instruction manual. “Each character has a limited number of cards. Based on that you strategise, catch the bluff, and go on to win,” says Deepika.

The cards have been designed seeking inspiration from Kalki’s descriptions and Maniyan’s illustrations. The coins also have the Chola signage, keeping it as authentic as possible.

Plot and plotting

Chola emperor Sundara Chola is indisposed and his elder son Aditya Karikalan has been announced the crown prince. But factions within the empire want to crown Madhuranthakan as the king. With the help of Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvur, Pandya conspirators headed by Ravidasan want to place a Pandya heir on the throne. On the other hand, Kundavai wants her younger brother Arulmozhivarman to ascend the throne.

