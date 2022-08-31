Brother-in-law runs down constable over land dispute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable was fatally run down allegedly by his brother-in-law over a property dispute at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Kamesh Kumar (37), a grade-1 constable attached to Neelankarai police station.

Kamesh was returning home from his farm at Cheyyur when he received a phone call and stopped his bike. “He was standing next to the compound wall of a school at Salt Colony when his brother-in-law, Madhan Prabhu, and his friends in a car hit him,” said a senior police officer. Kamesh, who got caught between the vehicle and the wall, was crushed. In the impact, the car door jammed and there was a minor fire.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said Madhan Prabhu, who was behind the wheel, and his friends fled, leaving the car behind. Personnel from Cheyyur police station sent Kamesh Kumar’s body to the Government Hospital for postmortem examination. A special team has been formed to find and arrest the accused.

