Home Cities Chennai

Brother-in-law runs down constable over land dispute

A police constable was fatally run down allegedly by his brother-in-law over a property dispute at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday evening.

Published: 31st August 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

The car and the crushed bike; (above) Constable Kamesh Kumar | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police constable was fatally run down allegedly by his brother-in-law over a property dispute at Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Kamesh Kumar (37), a grade-1 constable attached to Neelankarai police station.

Kamesh was returning home from his farm at Cheyyur when he received a phone call and stopped his bike. “He was standing next to the compound wall of a school at Salt Colony when his brother-in-law, Madhan Prabhu, and his friends in a car hit him,” said a senior police officer. Kamesh, who got caught between the vehicle and the wall, was crushed. In the impact, the car door jammed and there was a minor fire.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said Madhan Prabhu, who was behind the wheel, and his friends fled, leaving the car behind. Personnel from Cheyyur police station sent Kamesh Kumar’s body to the Government Hospital for postmortem examination. A special team has been formed to find and arrest the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp