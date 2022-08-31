Caring for cramps

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cramps there’s no saying when, where and to whom it can occur. There are no warning signs of an imminent attack either. They just occur out of the blue; your muscles suddenly contract, and they can’t relax. What follows are moments of excruciating pain until help arrives.

Anybody who’s a regular sports buff would be familiar with the spectacle of even the best sportspersons writhing with pain in their muscles, be it their calf or any other part of the body, and it takes a physiotherapist to set things right and get the game going forward. While cramps are common among women during their menstrual cycle, what are the causes in men? A chat with Dr Mohammed Ismail, senior consultant, Department of Orthopaedics at Prashanth Hospitals, reveals interesting insights.

What causes cramps?

“There are a number of reasons why cramps occur in men, but the most common is unnatural exertion for instance, a person working out for extended periods when he’s not used to it. Such exertion can lead to an electrolyte imbalance in the body, leading to cramps in whichever part of the body is severely strained,” Dr Mohammed says. Other causes, he mentions, include calcium deficiency only in cases of severe depletion and neurological disorders. In the latter condition, a neurological condition might cause a contraction of the nerves leading to cramps.

Other causes include cholesterol medication, a relatively rare instance, and age — one in four men above the age of 50 are likely to develop cramps. And then there are cases to which no cause can be attributed, and these are referred to as idiopathic, he says.

Cramps most commonly occur among men in the calf muscles, followed by the lower back, abdomen, thighs, hands and feet. The resulting pain and compression of the nerves causes an interruption in blood supply to the area, leading to more pain, and it becomes a vicious cycle.

Treatment

The most common first aid in the event of cramps is stretching alongside taking an electrolyte supplement. Most sports drinks are rich in electrolytes, he added. Pain-relieving sprays can also be used, but they’re of limited value compared to stretching. Long-term treatments include physiotherapy to be done under the supervision of a trained practitioner. Dr Mohammed also warns against over-the-counter medication and insists that any such medication be taken only after consulting a certified doctor.

Lifestyle modifications

Dr Mohammed advocates adding foods rich in potassium and magnesium as a preventive measure against cramps. Fruits are great sources of potassium, so is tender coconut, while magnesium can be found in most vegetables. For calcium deficiency, one can resort to milk products (if one is not lactose intolerant) or calcium supplements, again after consulting a doctor.

Causes of Cramps

Electrolyte imbalance caused by unnatural physical exertion

Calcium deficiency

Neurological conditions

Cholesterol medication

Age-related

Treatment

Stretching

Electrolyte supplements

Physiotherapy

Neurological treatment (if the cause is neurological)

Prevention

Consume foods rich in potassium and magnesium

Avoid strenuous workouts without a proper warm-up

