Dr Agarwal’s gets a new address in Chennai

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the National Eye Donation fortnight knocks on our door and the World Health Organisation educates us that corneal diseases are among the major causes of vision loss and blindness, after cataract, we might be aware of the process of gifting vision but might not pledge to do so.

Which is why applause and cheers filled the room when actor and RJ Balaji pledged to donate his eyes at the inauguration of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Chromepet, on Monday. “Until a few years back, I couldn’t see without wearing glasses. So, I understand how difficult it is for people with vision loss. I have made a conscious decision to donate my eyes so that others can benefit from it.

The doctors here explained to me about the new PDEK technology where my eyes can be of help to four people. So, I urge everyone to be a part of this auspicious ceremony,” shared the actor. I Karunanithi, MLA of Pallavaram, Joseph Annadurai, chairman, Pallavaram Zone, Dr Srinivasan G Rao, senior ophthalmologist & regional head of clinical services, Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals and Dr S Venkatesh, head of clinic services, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chromepet, were present.

Reiterating that 53.7% of blindness in people above 50 years is due to corneal blindness, the doctors addressed the need of sharing the knowledge of eye donation to more people. “Earlier when people were ignorant about health insurance, they refused to take it. Now, things have changed and people understand its need as a protection for the whole family, everyone opts for it. Eye donation should be also like that. We shouldn’t disregard the idea because we don’t have much knowledge about it,” said Balaji

Inaugurating the 118th branch of the Hospital, Dr Rao stated, “We are planning to reach out to the villages where there is a lack of treatment with the assistance of modern equipment and expert doctors, and establish 20/20 centres. These centres will be connected to the main centres in the city. We hope to build almost 500 centres across India.”

The new branch provides the residents of Chromepet and nearby areas with multispecialty treatment. It also gives the opportunity of inclusive treatment and caters to the needs of patients from all sectors of the society. “We are catering to the untapped potential in Chromepet. Since our aim is that nobody should walk away without availing services, we promise modern treatment at affordable rates.

We have incorporated all the latest technology in treatments. We also provide teaching and training services for doctors at this centre and is scheduled to occur a little later. Our unique operation theatre, made wholly of steel, comes with a viewing gallery where the relatives of the patients can view the entire surgery. We have the latest equipment, imported from the USA, Germany and other European countries, to identify diseases easily and treat them,” said Dr Venkatesh.

