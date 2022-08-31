Private telecom operator laying cables beyond Chennai Corp-approved limit: Councillor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ward 35 councillor Jeevan has alleged that a private telecom operator was laying cables beyond the permitted limit and this was causing a loss to the Corporation. According to the track rental agreement between the Greater Chennai Corporation and Jio Digital Fiber Private Limited, the company can lay cables for 1026.990 km on 6,473 streets across 200 wards.

For this purpose, the company has paid Rs 5.88 crore. “In my ward, they have permission to lay cables for 1,030m on eight streets. On 392 streets in my ward, they have erected 956 poles in 280 streets. Their work order was only for 2019-20, but they are continuing to work without seeking any permission,” said Jeevan.

He added that the assistant engineer, who inquired about the work on his insistence, was threatened after which he went on leave. Another assistant engineer, who replaced him, is also being threatened. It seems like the funds that should ideally reach the Corporation have been diverted to some people as a one-time settlement.

The councillor added that according to the agreement, the company has to pay around `5,263 per km as rent every year. “The agreement says that there should be no overhead cables and the workers involved should always wear company uniforms. They are laying overhead cables for which they don’t have permission and also exceeding the length permitted. This would cause a huge loss to the corporation’s exchequer. I also filed a complaint with the electrical department of the corporation on August 6, but I haven’t got any reply,” said Jeevan.

In reply, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the Corporation prefers companies to lay underground cables. We would enquire into the agreement executed in 2019 and check the work that took place subsequently. “While the telecom department of the central government recommends collecting a one-time fee, we have written to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department seeking for a convergence between two policies without causing loss to the Corporation,” he said.

