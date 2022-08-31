Rela’s special prog aids Sudan doctors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A specialist team led by Prof Mohamed Rela successfully helped the local team headed by Dr Abdelmounem Eltayeib Abdo and Dr Abdalrahim Dabora from Sudan do their first transplant.

On July 22, a living donor liver transplant was done at IBN Sina Hospital supported by the Ministry of Health, Sudan. The recipient was a patient with Hepatitis B-related end-stage liver disease.

His niece came forward to donate the right lobe of her liver. The donor and recipient were discharged on the fifth and eleventh post-operative days respectively. Before this, liver transplantations have been done in Sudan, but this is the first time that the local doctors performed the surgery with conviction and fineness.

Over the last five years, Prof Rela and his team have been involved in systematically crystallising the intention of setting up Self Sustaining Liver Transplant Program in Sudan. The team had trained the local doctors, nurses, technicians and coordinators and helped them in performing complex surgeries. Surgeons, hepatologists and radiologists completed fellowships in liver transplantation under Prof Rela.

Healthcare workers including OR, ICU nurses were trained in the management and nuances of living donor liver transplantation. This liver transplant was definitely a culmination of a long-term efforts and commitment of these local doctors with guidance from Prof Mohamed Rela.

“It’s wonderful to see that the Sudan Government has stepped forward and has started funding for liver transplants considering the need of the hour. Our primary goal is to provide international patients with

a high quality medical journey. As a part of our mission, we always strive to work towards and create an impact on the healthcare system of other countries where we have our presence,” said Prof Rela.

Dr Rajesh Rajalingam, clinical lead - HPB Surgery; Senior Consultant, Abdominal Trauma, HPB Surgery and Liver Transplantation, said “Our aim is to guide and support local doctors from Sudan and encourage them to navigate the complexities of caring for patients and provide good health to each one of them. I am extremely happy that our Self Sustaining Liver Transplant Program in Sudan under the guidance of

Prof Rela has given us wonderful outcomes. We look forward to building a stronger foundation for a comprehensive care for the people of Sudan.

It was the zeal, commitment and concerted effort of the local doctors that got them involved in performing the transplant with Rela’s surgical team in a government set-up. The outcome was successful and witnessed a happy send-off for the patient.



CHENNAI: A specialist team led by Prof Mohamed Rela successfully helped the local team headed by Dr Abdelmounem Eltayeib Abdo and Dr Abdalrahim Dabora from Sudan do their first transplant. On July 22, a living donor liver transplant was done at IBN Sina Hospital supported by the Ministry of Health, Sudan. The recipient was a patient with Hepatitis B-related end-stage liver disease. His niece came forward to donate the right lobe of her liver. The donor and recipient were discharged on the fifth and eleventh post-operative days respectively. Before this, liver transplantations have been done in Sudan, but this is the first time that the local doctors performed the surgery with conviction and fineness. Over the last five years, Prof Rela and his team have been involved in systematically crystallising the intention of setting up Self Sustaining Liver Transplant Program in Sudan. The team had trained the local doctors, nurses, technicians and coordinators and helped them in performing complex surgeries. Surgeons, hepatologists and radiologists completed fellowships in liver transplantation under Prof Rela. Healthcare workers including OR, ICU nurses were trained in the management and nuances of living donor liver transplantation. This liver transplant was definitely a culmination of a long-term efforts and commitment of these local doctors with guidance from Prof Mohamed Rela. “It’s wonderful to see that the Sudan Government has stepped forward and has started funding for liver transplants considering the need of the hour. Our primary goal is to provide international patients with a high quality medical journey. As a part of our mission, we always strive to work towards and create an impact on the healthcare system of other countries where we have our presence,” said Prof Rela. Dr Rajesh Rajalingam, clinical lead - HPB Surgery; Senior Consultant, Abdominal Trauma, HPB Surgery and Liver Transplantation, said “Our aim is to guide and support local doctors from Sudan and encourage them to navigate the complexities of caring for patients and provide good health to each one of them. I am extremely happy that our Self Sustaining Liver Transplant Program in Sudan under the guidance of Prof Rela has given us wonderful outcomes. We look forward to building a stronger foundation for a comprehensive care for the people of Sudan. It was the zeal, commitment and concerted effort of the local doctors that got them involved in performing the transplant with Rela’s surgical team in a government set-up. The outcome was successful and witnessed a happy send-off for the patient.