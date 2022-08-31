Stalin meets patient with rare disease

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Saveetha Medical College to see the first documented Parry Romberg free flap reconstruction done in India. A nine-year-old girl developed a small patch on her right cheek when she was 3.5 years old, and gradually started losing bulk on the right side of her face.

The progression went on till all the soft tissue from the right side of her face was lost. This is Parry Romberg Syndrome, also known as Progressive Hemifacial Atrophy and ‘en coup de sabre’ deformity, a sudden onset, gradually progressing disorder where one side of the face shrinks.

Over the last 2.5 years, the progression stopped and she attained the ‘burnt out’ static phase. At this stage, she had become the youngest with the most severe deformity ever reported in the country. On admission, a panel of specialists led by Prof RVM Surya Rao, Professor and HoD Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Saveetha Medical College and Hospitals, evaluated the disease, and operated for ten hours on the child. She will now be regularly followed up with.

