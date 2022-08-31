Home Cities Chennai

Two idols worth crores seized from Chennai house

The Idol Wing CID seized two idols from a house in Anna Nagar on Monday. According to an expert, the idols could be more than 300 years old and worth crores.

Published: 31st August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 07:07 AM

Mariamman idol weighing  nearly 40 kg | Express

By Express News Service

Based on a tip-off, the team searched the house and found a Mariamman idol weighing nearly 40 kg and a Nataraja weighing nearly 13 kg. When questioned, the owner of the house said her parents had the idols even before she was born and she does not know about their origins.

Her parents did have proper documents for the idols. The officials found out that the idols had markings and slots used for fixing them on a temple car during festivals. A case has been registered and an investigation is on to trace from which temples these idols were stolen.

300 years
