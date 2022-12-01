Home Cities Chennai

Amnesiac man thought to have died in 2004 tsunami reunited with kin

S David Durairaj, who had completed teachers’ training course, got a job at a plastic-mould factory in his hometown in 1990 and got married in 1994.

Published: 01st December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

The 2004 tsunami claimed more than 8,000 lives in Tamil Nadu

The 2004 tsunami claimed more than 8,000 lives in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old Kovilpatti resident, who had lost his memory and was thought to have died in the tsunami of 2004 in Chennai, was reunited with his family on Tuesday. He was found near a landfill by the Kaaval Karangal unit of the Chennai police through the help of a few NGOs.

S David Durairaj, who had completed a teachers’ training course, got a job at a plastic-mould factory in his hometown in 1990 and got married in 1994. Three years later, when his daughter was two years old, his wife died while giving birth to a son.

S David Durairaj when he was found by
police (L) and after reunion (R) | Express

“A few days before the death, Durairaj fought with his wife as he had lost his job. When his wife died, he blamed himself for not having supported his family and left for Chennai in search of a job, leaving his children in the care of his wife’s family,” said Inspector T Mary Raju.

On October 10, the Kaaval Karangal unit received information about a man roaming near a landfill in Tambaram. With the help of an NGO, they provided him with medical treatment. “He slowly regained his memory and told us about Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. We informed the local police, which traced the man’s family with the help of his photo,” Mary Raju added. 

The police said Durairaj got a job at a plastic-mould factory in Chennai in the late 1990s. He remembered suffering a blow to his head but not how and when. He also did not remember how he lost his job. He spent the next two decades as a ragpicker and his mental health steadily declined. 

The man’s family, the police said, had thought that he died in the tsunami as a relative had spotted him roaming on the Marina in 2004. They conducted his last rites and had been observing his death anniversary for the past 19 years. His son is now 25 years old, and his daughter is married and has children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
reunited 2004 tsunami amnesia
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp