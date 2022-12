Power cut in parts of Chennai on December 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday (December 3). It will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO.

Here are the details.

Tambaram:

PERUMBAKKAM Shanthi Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Pushpa Nagar, Ranganathapuram entire area

KADAPPERI Maninaikkar Street, Durgaiamman Street, Kulakkarai Street, Lakshmipuram, Bharathidasan Street and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy:

RAJBHAVAN Kanniamman Koil Street, Bharathiyar Street RAMAPURAM Gandhi Nagar, Rajivgandhi Nagar, Sanjee Avenue

VANUVAMPET Muthaiyal Nagar, Pandiamman Koil Street

ADAMBAKKAM Erikkarai Street, Balakrishnapuram Main Road

ALANDUR GST Road, Teachers Colony

NANGANALLUR 100 feet Road, Part of Kannika Colony

MADIPAKKAM Sheela Nagar, ThanagalSalai and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor:

SHOLINGANALLUR OMR Sholinganallur area, Ganesh Nagar, MGR Street, Ezhil Nagar.

