Two-year-old tribal child run over by car at farmhouse in Walajabad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl was run over by a car at a farmhouse in Walajabad on Monday evening.

The child was identified as M Kaavya, daughter of Moorthy and Kanniammal. The couple belongs to a tribal community, said the police.

The couple were allegedly working as bonded labourers at the farmhouse in Walajabad for the past one year and were living with their two children. The owner of the farmhouse, Duraishankar stays in Chennai and visits the farmhouse often.

At around 6.30 pm on Monday, Duraishankar reversed his car without noticing the child playing and ran over her, according to the complaint filed by the child’s father. The child was rushed to a hospital nearby, where she was declared dead.

On information, Walajahbad police secured the child’s body and sent it to the government hospital for postmortem. Walajabad police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and are investigating.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, some men allegedly sent by Duraishankar threatened the family not to lodge a complaint. NGOs assisted the family lodge a complaint, said sources. Police denied charges that Duraishankar was driving under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is on.

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl was run over by a car at a farmhouse in Walajabad on Monday evening. The child was identified as M Kaavya, daughter of Moorthy and Kanniammal. The couple belongs to a tribal community, said the police. The couple were allegedly working as bonded labourers at the farmhouse in Walajabad for the past one year and were living with their two children. The owner of the farmhouse, Duraishankar stays in Chennai and visits the farmhouse often. At around 6.30 pm on Monday, Duraishankar reversed his car without noticing the child playing and ran over her, according to the complaint filed by the child’s father. The child was rushed to a hospital nearby, where she was declared dead. On information, Walajahbad police secured the child’s body and sent it to the government hospital for postmortem. Walajabad police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and are investigating. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, some men allegedly sent by Duraishankar threatened the family not to lodge a complaint. NGOs assisted the family lodge a complaint, said sources. Police denied charges that Duraishankar was driving under the influence of alcohol. An investigation is on.