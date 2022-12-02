Prison staff tries to breach CM security ring, arrested

Home Cities Chennai

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday arrested a prison staff for allegedly posing as a police official of the Core Cell CID, who guard Chief Minister M K Stalin, and for intruding on the ring. The man was identified as V Vasanthakumar (42) of Coimbatore, an assistant sub-inspector with the Prison and Correctional Services Department and presently working at Pollachi Sub-Jail.

“He along with two friends travelled to the city on Wednesday morning. They went to the house of the Health and Family Welfare Minister and took photographs with him,” said the police. On learning that the chief minister would visit Kalaignar Arangam in the DMK headquarters, they went there.

Vasanthakumar clad in a safari suit like the men of Core Cell CID neared the security ring and was quickly intercepted. After questioning, he and his friend were handed over to Teynampet police for further inquiry.  During an inquiry, it came to light that Vasanthakumar deliberately dressed like Core Cell personnel and carried a forged ID card of police personnel.

Police booked a case under sections 170(Personating a public servant) and 171(Wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) of IPC. However, he was granted bail.

