Building a bridge through art

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A piece of art is much more than meets the eye. It can give you a look into the artist’s life, thoughts and experiences. On the occasion of International Day of Differently Abled Persons, several creatives from the disabled community plan to showcase their thoughts and perspectives through a wide range of art at the Inclusive Art Exhibit. “The art showcase is a part of a larger exhibition that is an initiative by the Government of Tamil Nadu. It will be an exhibition of everything to do with Persons with Disabilities (PwD), including talents, assistive devices for them and more. We are inviting photographers, artists and even poets from the disabled community to share their creativity with us.

Wright Intended, Madras Photo Bloggers and Kairassi Foundation are participants in the art exhibit organised by the Commissionerate,” shares Shwetha Raju, director and creative lead at Wright Intended. People across the state have also been encouraged to make submissions digitally that will be showcased at the venue.

While the exhibition has been an annual affair, it is the first time art is being highlighted like this, she adds. While artwork, photography, paintings, sketches and more will provide a new level of perspective by PwDs, the hope is also for visitors from the non-disabled community to interact with it and take back new ideas. One of the curators, Srivatsan Sankaran, travel photographer and founder, Madras Photo Bloggers, says, “People can buy the artwork and support the community. It gives new opportunities to artists in the disabled community.

When non-disabled people interact with their art, they will get to know about the ideas, thought processes, perspectives (of PwDs). Apart from the artwork, they will get an experience of a different perspective. Some people (in the able-bodied community) have never interacted with PwDs. This gives a new hope and will enable the non-disabled community to be more empathetic and provide a platform for them to be inclusive.”

Another highlight from the Art Exhibit is the 2023 calendar named Hope, a project by Wright Intended and Madras Photo Bloggers. “The calendar features a curation of 12 photos and paintings, all with poetic descriptions written by Naveen Daniel and Keerthana, both of whom have locomotive disabilities.

The calendar voices out what they think hope is to their lives and what it could be for people in the community. It is curated and put together by Madras Photo Bloggers and Wright Intended,” Shwetha shares, adding that the exhibition has become more community driver this year. Through their efforts on Madras Day, they realised that creativity is a great way to reach people and that the community own it more when they bring their talents to stage.

