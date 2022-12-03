Home Cities Chennai

Building a bridge through art

While the exhibition has been an annual affair, it is the first time art is being highlighted like this, she adds.

Published: 03rd December 2022 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

The exhibition is being held today at Kalaivanar Arangam, Anna Salai, from 10.30 am to 5 pm. (Photo | EPS)

The exhibition is being held today at Kalaivanar Arangam, Anna Salai, from 10.30 am to 5 pm. (Photo | EPS)

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A piece of art is much more than meets the eye. It can give you a look into the artist’s life, thoughts and experiences. On the occasion of International Day of Differently Abled Persons, several creatives from the disabled community plan to showcase their thoughts and perspectives through a wide range of art at the Inclusive Art Exhibit. “The art showcase is a part of a larger exhibition that is an initiative by the Government of Tamil Nadu. It will be an exhibition of everything to do with Persons with Disabilities (PwD), including talents, assistive devices for them and more. We are inviting photographers, artists and even poets from the disabled community to share their creativity with us.

Wright Intended, Madras Photo Bloggers and Kairassi Foundation are participants in the art exhibit organised by the Commissionerate,” shares Shwetha Raju, director and creative lead at Wright Intended. People across the state have also been encouraged to make submissions digitally that will be showcased at the venue.

While the exhibition has been an annual affair, it is the first time art is being highlighted like this, she adds. While artwork, photography, paintings, sketches and more will provide a new level of perspective by PwDs, the hope is also for visitors from the non-disabled community to interact with it and take back new ideas. One of the curators, Srivatsan Sankaran, travel photographer and founder, Madras Photo Bloggers, says, “People can buy the artwork and support the community. It gives new opportunities to artists in the disabled community.

When non-disabled people interact with their art, they will get to know about the ideas, thought processes, perspectives (of PwDs). Apart from the artwork, they will get an experience of a different perspective. Some people (in the able-bodied community) have never interacted with PwDs. This gives a new hope and will enable the non-disabled community to be more empathetic and provide a platform for them to be inclusive.”

Another highlight from the Art Exhibit is the 2023 calendar named Hope, a project by Wright Intended and Madras Photo Bloggers. “The calendar features a curation of 12 photos and paintings, all with poetic descriptions written by Naveen Daniel and Keerthana, both of whom have locomotive disabilities.

The calendar voices out what they think hope is to their lives and what it could be for people in the community. It is curated and put together by Madras Photo Bloggers and Wright Intended,” Shwetha shares, adding that the exhibition has become more community driver this year. Through their efforts on Madras Day, they realised that creativity is a great way to reach people and that the community own it more when they bring their talents to stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
art exhibition differently abled people Persons with Disabilities Tamil Nadu government
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp