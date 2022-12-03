Chennai: Two teenagers killed in road accident; one was riding bike, another filming

By IANS

CHENNAI: Two teenagers who did not possess a valid driving license were killed here when the two wheeler in which they were moving rammed into a road divider after the rider tried to avoid a goods carrier, officials said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Praveen (19) and Hari (17) of Thanthai Periyar Nagar.

While Praveen was riding the bike, Hari was filming. The video surfaced on social media sites on Friday.

The incident occurred Tuesday at Taramani Link road, Chennai.

Police said that the bike was, overspeeding and at the time of the accident, the speed was 114 km per hour.

On spotting a goods carrier in the opposite direction, Praveen applied the brake but he lost control of the bike which rammed into the vehicle.

The horrific mishap was also recorded on the helmet camera and went viral. While Praveen died on the same day, Hari passed away at a hospital on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case and commenced an investigation.

CHENNAI: Two teenagers who did not possess a valid driving license were killed here when the two wheeler in which they were moving rammed into a road divider after the rider tried to avoid a goods carrier, officials said on Friday. The deceased were identified as Praveen (19) and Hari (17) of Thanthai Periyar Nagar. While Praveen was riding the bike, Hari was filming. The video surfaced on social media sites on Friday. The incident occurred Tuesday at Taramani Link road, Chennai. Police said that the bike was, overspeeding and at the time of the accident, the speed was 114 km per hour. On spotting a goods carrier in the opposite direction, Praveen applied the brake but he lost control of the bike which rammed into the vehicle. The horrific mishap was also recorded on the helmet camera and went viral. While Praveen died on the same day, Hari passed away at a hospital on Wednesday. Police have registered a case and commenced an investigation.