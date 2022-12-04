Home Cities Chennai

Councillor, hubby held for changing date in bail order

The magistrate found that the date was forged and directed the police to arrest them.

Published: 04th December 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police on Friday arrested DMK councillor Vimala and her husband Krishnamurthy for allegedly submitting forged anticipatory bail orders of the Madras High Court to a magistrate court. In 2017, the couple, along with a few others, allegedly kidnapped pawnbroker Amar Ram over a land dispute.

Recently, the couple, through their lawyers, obtained anticipatory bail orders from the Madras HC, which directed them to appear before the jurisdictional magistrate court in Egmore. Police said they appeared before the 13th magistrate court in Egmore on Friday and produced the anticipatory bail papers. The magistrate found that the date was forged and directed the police to arrest them.

