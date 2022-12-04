Ex-DMK cadre swindles Rs 7L from woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old former DMK IT wing organiser who allegedly promised a government job to a woman and duped her of Rs 7.70 lakh was arrested. When the victim, S Poovizhi (34), from Villupuram, asked for her money back, the accused said the ward councillor was demanding even more money.

The accused, M Sathish (35) from Velachery, used to be the DMK’s IT Wing organiser for ward number 176. “At the year start, Sathish received Rs 7.7 lakh from Poovizhi and promised her a Corporation job. By July, Poovizhi realised he conned her but Sathish claimed ward councillor Anandan demanded more money,” said police. In October, Anandan heard Sathish was tarnishing his name and lodged a complaint. Sathish was nabbed on Friday.

