Woman riding pillion with son crushed to death by truck

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old woman who was travelling with her son died after a truck ran over her on Friday evening. The deceased, P Uma from Lakshmi Nagar in Maduravoyal, was riding pillion on a bike with her son Lokesh (23), a construction labourer, police said.

“They were returning home from a temple in Sriperumbudur around 4 pm on Friday when the bike slipped and fell on Poonamallee High Road near Velappanchavadi in Thiruverkadu,” said a police officer, adding that a truck approaching from behind ran over Uma, crushing her to death.

Her body was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for a postmortem. The Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Police registered a case and booked the truck driver, Kalyana Sundaram (36) from Coimbatore.

Bank manager run over by tipper lorry, succumbs

In another case, a 41-year-old bank manager died after a tipper lorry knocked his bike from behind while he was returning home in Madhavaram on Friday night. The manager, Vivek Sukumar (41) lived in Madhavaram and had been employed at a private bank on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai.

Passersby rushed Sukumar in an ambulance to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Police have arrested lorry driver Srinivasan.

