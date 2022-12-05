First class fight: TTEs want to police cops 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Frequent altercations between ticket-checking staff and railway police at Perambur, Avadi and Chennai Central stations have become an everyday affair as the latter allegedly travel cin a suburban train without valid tickets and allegedly threaten travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) if they demand tickets.

While the first-class coaches in Chennai - Chengalpattu section are heavily patronised by regular passengers, in Chennai - Arakkonam and Chennai - Gummidipundi sections, the coaches are occupied mostly by the railway staff and police.

In a recent incident, a policeman allegedly threatened a TTE when he asked him to produce a ticket. The incident took at Perambur. When asked, the constable showed his ID and said he was on duty. When the TTE insisted on a ticket, an altercation broke out and the police personnel allegedly threatened to arrest the TTE for demanding a ticket. Upon being informed, a large number of TTEs and police personnel gathered at the station, leading to a huge commotion.

A section of Chennai Division TTEs said the police personnel occupy first-class coaches during peak hours, thereby denying seats to bonafide passengers. “Any personnel should carry a valid ticket even while on duty. While carrying an accused and other official duties too they should carry a valid ticket,” said a TTE.

He added that police also travel without a valid ticket in reserved coaches of express trains in Katpadi - Chennai and Chengalpattu - Chennai Egmore. Police personnel, however, claimed they use the trains only for official work. “For security reasons, we use first-class coaches in suburban trains while transporting the accused to and from court and police stations,” said a railway police official. There are several other practical issues involved in the transit process, added the official.

Sources said following repeated complaints of unauthorised travel of police personnel, on February 21 this year, the senior divisional commercial manager of Chennai Division wrote to the director general of police seeking to issue necessary instructions to prevent this practice. “We have categorically told police that either the personnel should carry an authorised letter to travel on the train for official duty or else they should have a valid ticket. The practice has not come to an end yet,” said an official.

When contacted, a senior GRP official said, “The recent incident at Perambur is being looked into. Necessary advisory will be issued.”

