Drunk woman and friend flee after assaulting head constable, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Teynampet police have arrested a woman and her friend for assaulting a traffic head constable. She was allegedly driving in an inebriated state early on Sunday, and escaped when a group of transpersons arrived and created a commotion.

Police said Sherin Banu (48) of Nungambakkam and her friend Vignesh (30) were returning home in a car when head constable Ramamurthy stopped them for a routine check near Kodambakkam. Ramamurthy noticed Banu was drunk and asked her to undergo a breathalyser test, but she started an argument and assaulted Ramamurthy, they said. Amid the commotion, a group of tranpersons who were nearby arrived and argued with the cops while Banu fled, police said.

Ramamurthy then lodged a complaint at the Teynampet police station and the cops traced the woman using her car’s registration number. On Monday, the police arrested Banu and Vignesh. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

