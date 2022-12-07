Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Madurantakam lake to get a new lease of life

The WRD also plans to utilise the silt to raise the height of the foreshore lands, which is usually at risk of being submerged when the lake fills up.

Published: 07th December 2022

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to prevent inundation during monsoon in Chengalpattu, the Water Resources Department recently began the rejuvenation of Madurantakam lake, the district’s largest waterbody, at a cost of Rs 120 crore. According to officials, the task is likely to be completed over the next two years.

After the project is completed, 38 villages in and around the district will have better drinking water, the official assured. The lake will also have the capacity to irrigate  3,077.49 hectares of ayacut land. The lake will be desilted to increase storage capacity to 791 mcft (million cubic ft), a senior WRD officer told TNIE. Due to silting up, the tank’s capacity, spread over 1,058 hectares, had shrunk from 694 mcft to 530 mcft. The silt would be used to form a bund in the foreshore area, said the official.

The WRD also plans to utilise the silt to raise the height of the foreshore lands, which is usually at risk of being submerged when the lake fills up. The project includes a spillway with 12 shutters to allow water to flow in a controlled manner when the lake reaches its full capacity. These spillways will also regulate water release and prevent water logging on agricultural lands.

Meanwhile, farmers alleged that WRD began the project without proper planning. “It has taken three decades for the rejuvenation work to begin but the district administration and WRD have not taken into account farmers’ opinion,” said M Venketasan, president of the Chengalpattu district farmers’ welfare association. Venketasan said constructing a bund on the foreshore lands may affect water flow to a few hamlets and farms located upstream.

WRD officials said they plan to construct inlets every kilometre to ensure smooth water flow to upstream areas. A separate proposal was submitted to the state government in this regard, and approval for funds was awaited, the official added.

