Pillion rider killed as bike hits median in Chennai

On Monday night after work, the duo went to meet their friend in Vadapalani.

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man riding a pillion with his friend was killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling on hit with a centre median near the Alandur Metro station on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Muniyappan from MGR Nagar in Selaiyur. Police said Muniyappan and his friend Anbumani (21) from the same locality work in a textile showroom. On Monday night after work, the duo went to meet their friend in Vadapalani.

“At around 4 am on Tuesday, the duo left Vadapalani and crossed the Kathipara Bridge towards Selaiyur,” said police. When the motorbike sloped down from the bridge near the Alandur Metro, Anbumani lost control of the bike and hit the median. In the impact, the duo fell down and sustained injuries. Passersby rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, where Muniyappan was declared dead on arrival. Anbumani is undergoing treatment at the Chromepet Government Hospital.

