Tamil Nadu: Power cut in parts of Chennai on December 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday (December 8). It will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO.

Here are the details.

Tambaram

Kadapperi part of RB Road, Velmurugan street, Vinoboji Nagar, Manickam Nagar, BBR street and above all surrounding areas.

IT Corridor

Siruseri Navallur Sipcot, Pudupakkam, Egattur, OMR, Sipcot Siruseri entire area and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi

Alamathy Govindhapuram, Venmaninagar, Palpannai road, Veterinary college and above all surrounding areas.

