Three held for selling land using forged documents in Chennai

Vadivelu was told the land belonged to a couple, Kalyani and Thyagarajan of Gopalapuram, but Anthony Jenith, an accused, had the power of attorney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly selling a piece of land using forged documents, and duping a man of Rs 99.5 lakh. Two other accused are absconding, the police said.

According to the police, Vadivelu of Poonamallee wanted to buy a piece of land and was approached by agents E Selvakumar (38) and Chinnadurai. They allegedly convinced him to buy the land in Kattupakkam near Mangadu, worth nearly Rs 99.5 lakh. Vadivelu was told that the land belonged to a couple, Kalyani and Thyagarajan, residing in Gopalapuram but Anthony Jenith, an absconding accused, had the power of attorney.

In April, the land was registered in Vadivelu’s name at Kundrathur sub-registrar’s office, in the presence of Jenith, Selvakumar, Chinnadurai, S Andrews (39), and C Guruswamy (62). Vadivelu also paid the entire amount. In October, he got a call from the sub-registrar’s office, asking him to collect the original land documents. It was then Vadivelu found out that he had been cheated since Jenith did not hold the power of attorney.

