Chennai Corporation ready to tackle rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With heavy rain expected on Thursday and Friday, corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has asked zonal officials to be ready with men and machinery.

Commissioner Bedi has asked officials to ensure the availability of pumps in areas prone to water stagnation with manpower and a duty chart in place. The zonal control room should have staff on shift and relief centres in each zone should be cleaned and adequately stocked, he instructed.

In addition, 10 workers and one mini truck are to be hired in each of the 200 wards for flood mitigation. Tree pruning work is to be completed in the city by Wednesday. Corporation officials are to also coordinate with Tangedco officials to ensure safety of cables, overheard power lines.

Road workers and conservancy staff will clean chute pipes and silt catchpits and stormwater drain and conservancy contractors have been asked to keep their tipper vehicles, motors and machinery ready; the availability of these resources are to be mapped at the zonal level. Boats are also on stand by.

