Hitachi inks Rs 1,620 crore crore deal with CMRL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To incorporate the most recent metro rail technology, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded the largest signalling tender and train control and video management system worth Rs 1,620 crore to Hitachi Rail for phase-II project.

The consortium of Hitachi Rail STS SPA and Hitachi Rail STS India Pvt Limited has been awarded the tender to ‘design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling, train control and video management system,’ a CMRL statement said.

Under this, an ultra-modern communication-based train control system will allow driverless train operation. This system will be certified by an independent safety assessment team for the highest level of safety integrity - 4 as per international standards.

Final implementation and authorization for passenger operation will be authorised by commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), the statement added.

