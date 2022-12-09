Bag with gold worth of Rs 13 lakh recovered at Central station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trolley bag that an elderly couple lost at Gudur station and containing 285gm of gold—necklaces, mangalsutra, bangles and other valuables was recovered at Chennai Central on Wednesday. The approximate value of the recovered gold is Rs 13.5 lakh.

M Subba Rao (73) and Kedeswari (65), natives of Muthukuru in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh boarded the Chhapra-Chennai Central Gangakaveri Express at Varanasi on Tuesday morning. The couple arrived in Gudur at 9.30am on Wednesday and left behind the trolley bag containing the valuables in S1 coach.

As the train stops only for a few minutes at Gudur, the couple had to get down the train in hurry, said police sources. Acting on a complaint lodged by the couple at Gudur railway police station, the officials at Central station were alerted. The Chennai Central RPF sub-inspector Akansa and head constable K Pandi secured the bag from the S1 and handed it over to the deputy station manager Uday Runda. The trolley bag was then returned to the couple on Thursday in presence of station manager C Murugan and RPF personnel.

CHENNAI: A trolley bag that an elderly couple lost at Gudur station and containing 285gm of gold—necklaces, mangalsutra, bangles and other valuables was recovered at Chennai Central on Wednesday. The approximate value of the recovered gold is Rs 13.5 lakh. M Subba Rao (73) and Kedeswari (65), natives of Muthukuru in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh boarded the Chhapra-Chennai Central Gangakaveri Express at Varanasi on Tuesday morning. The couple arrived in Gudur at 9.30am on Wednesday and left behind the trolley bag containing the valuables in S1 coach. As the train stops only for a few minutes at Gudur, the couple had to get down the train in hurry, said police sources. Acting on a complaint lodged by the couple at Gudur railway police station, the officials at Central station were alerted. The Chennai Central RPF sub-inspector Akansa and head constable K Pandi secured the bag from the S1 and handed it over to the deputy station manager Uday Runda. The trolley bag was then returned to the couple on Thursday in presence of station manager C Murugan and RPF personnel.