Home Cities Chennai

Bag with gold worth of Rs 13 lakh recovered at Central station

The trolley bag was then returned to the owners.

Published: 09th December 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A trolley bag that an elderly couple lost at Gudur station and containing 285gm of gold—necklaces, mangalsutra, bangles and other valuables was recovered at Chennai Central on Wednesday. The approximate value of the recovered gold is Rs 13.5 lakh.

M Subba Rao (73) and Kedeswari (65), natives of Muthukuru in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh boarded the Chhapra-Chennai Central Gangakaveri Express at Varanasi on Tuesday morning. The couple arrived in Gudur at 9.30am on Wednesday and left behind the trolley bag containing the valuables in S1 coach.

As the train stops only for a few minutes at Gudur, the couple had to get down the train in hurry, said police sources. Acting on a complaint lodged by the couple at Gudur railway police station, the officials at Central station were alerted. The Chennai Central RPF sub-inspector Akansa and head constable K Pandi secured the bag from the S1 and handed it over to the deputy station manager Uday Runda. The trolley bag was then returned to the couple on Thursday in presence of station manager C Murugan and RPF personnel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp