Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation to roll out drones to tackle mosquito menace

Mosquitoes have increased in T Nagar, Adyar, Velachery, Sowcarpet and Vyasarpadi, among other places. T Nagar  residents said they have not seen regular fogging.

Published: 09th December 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Puddles in Chetpet have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes | R Satish Babu

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is preparing to transition from fogging to drone operations to tackle the mosquito menace. Corporation officials said the civic body is gearing up to switch to full-fledged drone operations in January and residents will be able to notice a difference almost immediately.

Mosquitoes have increased in T Nagar, Adyar, Velachery, Sowcarpet and Vyasarpadi, among other places. T Nagar  residents said they have not seen regular fogging. “For the last few weeks, no one in our house has been able to sleep despite burning several coils. We suspect mosquitoes to be emerging from the broken manhole cover of the stormwater drain here,” V Sathya Narayanan of Ram Nagar North Extension 2nd street in Velachery said.

“Our first area of focus will be waterbodies. Once that is done, we will carry out drone operations in stormwater drains. We will also be mapping which stormwater drains carry water throughout the year, especially during April-May when there is no rain, to figure out illegal sewage connections,” said a corporation officer. Along with this, they will also be logging temperatures ideal for mosquito breeding to work out more interventions.

Drones were employed twice before as pilots, and officials said they recorded around 95% efficiency. “When we asked residents along waterbodies for feedback after the pilot, they were very positive. Since we will be carrying out daily operations, we are expecting all city residents to find relief from mosquitoes since we will be targeting them extensively at the larval stage itself.” 

From January first week, drones will be used based on a daily schedule. For instance, on Mondays in waterbodies in Thiruvottiyur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Valasaravakkam zones and Tuesdays in Manali, Ambattur and Alandur zones. The larval density prior to drone larvicides and a day after spraying will be recorded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation mosquito menace
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp