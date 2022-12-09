Cyclone Mandous: Corpn readies pumps & saws

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has kept 805 pumps on standby to immediately clear waterlogging, especially from low lying areas, as part of its preparations for the heavy rains expected to lash the city on Thursday and Friday.

In order to clear trees or large branches that may fall to the maximum sustained speed of 80 kmph by cyclone Mandous, 272 saws, 45 earthmovers for each area, 115 tipper lorries, hydraulic saws etc., are on stand by, according to a release by the city corporation.

It has also asked residents to call 1913 for any cyclone related complaints or emergencies. “Since there is a cyclone warning, residents are advised not to go to Marina or Besant Nagar beaches. During landfall, residents are asked to avoid standing near trees or temporary tents due to the accompanying strong winds,” the release stated. Corporation parks will also remain from Friday morning until further notice.

Helpline for residents

