Houses, shops damaged by cyclone; Marina fisherfolk all at sea 

Fishing hamlets such as Doomingkuppam and Srinivasapuram along the Marina were impacted by Mandous that made landfall near Mamallapuram.

Published: 11th December 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Marina beach flooded after heavy rain due to cyclone Mandous | martin louis

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some houses in fishing hamlets such as Doomingkuppam and Srinivasapuram along the Marina were impacted by Mandous that made landfall near Mamallapuram late on Friday. Suresh and his wife Raji were sleeping with their two small children in their one-room house in Srinivasapuram when a large part of their asbestos roof crashed on their cot. 

“We were thankful we could pull the children away before the roof collapsed on us. We went to a relief camp to spend  the night,” said Suresh. R Jayanthi’s small make-shift house lay half-buried in beach sand on Friday. Many of the residents of the hamlets were out on Saturday morning inspecting their losses. 

“Most of our nets have been damaged. Many of our boats were carried away by the waves and dumped near the Loop Road, disfigured,” said Soundar M, a fisherman. Many shops on Marina beach and goods stored in them were also damaged due to influx of water. 

In Doomingkuppam, around 20 families that said they were waiting for allotment to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements along the Loop Road for months were also with damaged houses. A thatched hut had sunk in the middle of the night. 

“We covered all broken roofs with sheets but water continued to drip inside. Our children were scared and did not sleep last night,” said S Rajadurai, also a fisherman. According to TNUHDB officials, there were plans to accommodate residents of Srinivasapuram under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme, which got delayed.

Officials said around 2,000 families were enumerated but talks with them reached a dead end after they wanted the height of the new building to be restricted to five floors in addition to houses for their extended families. “To accommodate families in the G+5 tenements,  each beneficiary must pay `1.5 lakh in installments. We are holding talks with the community hoping for a breakthrough,” said an official.

