18 injured as bus hits median, overturns near Madurantakam in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 18 people were injured when a government bus hit a centre median and fell sideways near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district on Sunday morning, Madurantakam police said.

According to police, the driver of the bus lost control and hit the median. However, all injuries are minor and none of the passengers are in critical condition, they added.

The bus was travelling from Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai. It reached the Chennai-Villupuram National Highway near Karunguli, around 8 am on Sunday, when the bus driver lost control of the bus and rammed into the centre median on the road. Due to the impact, the bus fell sideways, police said.

Passersby immediately alerted the Madurantakam police and the fire and rescue department. Police and the fire personnel rushed to the spot. The 10 men and eight women injured in the accident were sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.

The police said a major accident was averted as it was a Sunday morning and there were few vehicles on the highway. Due to the accident, traffic was disrupted at the place for nearly an hour.

Lorry driver electrocuted to death near Madhavaram

Chennai: A 32-year-old lorry driver died by electrocution near Madhavaram in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly after an electric cable came into contact with the lorry. According to Madhavaram police, the man was identified as Kaaliraj of Sattur. The police said Kaaliraj was driving a lorry from Chennai Harbour to Madhavaram on Sunday morning. As he reached Manjambakkam, an electric cable came into contact with the lorry and Kaaliraj received a shock and died on the spot. On information by passersby, the power supply was cut and the body was recovered and sent for postmortem. ENS

